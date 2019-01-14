Questions are raised when an out-of-town businessman comes to Baltimore offering bold promises.
Kahan Dhillon, a young Sikh, Indian-American real estate developer from Fairfax County, mysteriously shows up in Baltimore touting a $10 billion citywide redevelopment plan. Although he represents himself as a civic leader and savior for a city in need of change, something seems awry.
Is Kahan Dhillon a legitimate developer looking to do good for Charm City? Or is the city of Baltimore being exploited by a con man? Perhaps there's something more complicated at play… could he be a pawn in a larger political corruption scandal?
Part verite documentary, part character study, and part investigative expose, Season 1 of Town of the Big House tracks the year and a half Producer Richard Yeagley covered the story, interacting with and immersing himself into the life of the enigmatic developer.
A community organizer who was deceived by Kahan speaks out; meanwhile, Kahan's influence among the power players in the city starts to wane.
As a political scandal - potentially influenced by Kahan - comes to a close, he doubles down on his efforts to make a name for himself in the city.
After Kahan proposes his plan at a City Council hearing, his supporters become more passionate.
Although Kahan's charm and unchecked confidence allows him to capture the attention of many of the cities' most powerful players, all is not as it seems.
After receiving a titillating tip, Producer Richard Yeagley embeds himself into the professional life of Kahan Dhillon, an unknown real estate developer.