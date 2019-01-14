Questions are raised when an out-of-town businessman comes to Baltimore offering bold promises.

Kahan Dhillon, a young Sikh, Indian-American real estate developer from Fairfax County, mysteriously shows up in Baltimore touting a $10 billion citywide redevelopment plan. Although he represents himself as a civic leader and savior for a city in need of change, something seems awry.

Is Kahan Dhillon a legitimate developer looking to do good for Charm City? Or is the city of Baltimore being exploited by a con man? Perhaps there's something more complicated at play… could he be a pawn in a larger political corruption scandal?

Part verite documentary, part character study, and part investigative expose, Season 1 of Town of the Big House tracks the year and a half Producer Richard Yeagley covered the story, interacting with and immersing himself into the life of the enigmatic developer.