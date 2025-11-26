Why Are Data Centers Suddenly So Controversial?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Jenny Abamu , education and infrastructure reporter for WAMU , to unpack Maryland’s rapidly growing data center boom — and the community backlash that’s followed. They explore how Governor Wes Moore’s push to make Maryland a data center hub has collided with local concerns about energy, land use, and environmental impact. From billion-dollar AI investments to zoning debates in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, Jason and Jenny dig into why these massive, mostly unseen buildings have suddenly become so politically visible.

Together, they trace how the global race for AI compute — with trillions of dollars pouring into infrastructure from companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle — is reshaping everything from local power grids to public trust. It’s a look at how a technology most of us never see is transforming both the landscape and the conversation about Maryland’s economic future.

