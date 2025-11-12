Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Andy Janaitis , founder of PPC Pitbulls , to unpack what happens when Google search traffic falls to zero — and how businesses can survive the shift. As search engines turn into answer engines and clicks give way to conversations, Jason and Andy explore how SEO, PPC, and digital advertising are evolving in real time.

They dive into the rise of “Answer Engine Optimization,” the impact of AI-driven search from tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, and the new world of conversational commerce — including Shopify’s plan to let users shop directly inside ChatGPT. The conversation moves from the fundamentals of search to the future of discovery itself, asking the big question: if you’re not in the answer, are you even visible anymore?

Podcast Notes & Links:

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.