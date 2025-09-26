Thoughts on Tech & Things Trailer

Welcome to Thoughts on Tech & Things. This podcast will explore technology including Ai. Your host Jason Michael Perry will dive into the many corners of emerging tech, the culture, some of the industry leaders and lesser known topics.
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, a research lab and development studio helping organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence through strategy, rapid prototyping, and intelligent systems. A seasoned executive and thought leader with over two decades of experience, Jason has led groundbreaking technology initiatives across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.