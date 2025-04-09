2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On Point Podcast
M-Th 10p-11p

On Point helps listeners understand how the world works, at a time the world is more complex than ever. Its unique, curiosity-driven combination of original reporting, first-person stories, and in depth live analysis creates an experience that strives to make the world more intelligible and humane.
More episodes can be found here.

On Point 10 most recent episodes
  • FILE - Stewards check tourists QR code access outside the main train station in Venice, Italy, Thursday, April 25, 2024. Venice on Sunday July 14, 2024 wraps up a pilot program charging day-trippers an entrance fee, more than 2 million euros ($2.2 million) richer and determined to extend the levy, but opponents in the fragile lagoon city called the experiment a failure. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
    The solution to anti-tourism: Don't travel less, travel better
    Anti-tourism protests spread around the world this summer. Some cities are charging tourist entry fees, banning cruise ships or imposing fines for bad behavior. Some say the solution to the world’s growing wanderlust isn‘t for people to travel less but to travel better.
  • FILE - Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance is a top contender to be selected as Trump's running mate. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
    JD Vance and the rise of the 'New Right'
    Techno libertarians, white nationalists and JD Vance are all linked to a movement known as the 'New Right.' What is this movement and how has it influenced the Republican candidate for vice president?
  • Vice President Kamala Harris takes a question from the audience at Pipefitters Local 537 in Dorchester. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
    Kamala Harris re-introduces herself to the American people
    Kamala Harris is making her prosecutorial experience center stage in her presidential bid against Donald Trump. What Harris’s record tells us about who she is, what she believes, and how she might govern if elected.
  • An activist member of opposition party Primero Justicia holds a placard showing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a protest against the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Caracas on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Anne Applebaum on the new axis of autocrats
    Today’s autocratic rulers don’t share a specific ideology. But they do share a thirst for power. In her latest book, Autocracy, Inc., Anne Applebaum says the new twist is that those autocrats now work together to keep that grip on power.
  • FALMOUTH, ME - AUGUST 24: Bird watchers look through their binoculars at a bird pointed out by naturalist Doug Hitchcox during the weekly bird walk at Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
    Week of wonder: Author Amy Tan's 'backyard bird chronicles'
    Celebrated author Amy Tan doesn’t just write best-selling novels. She’s a passionate birder, too. Her book 'Backyard Bird Chronicles' describes the transformative experience of birding in her own backyard.
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: (L-R) U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by his son, Hunter Biden, Hunter's daughter Finnegan Biden, Howard Krein, and Ashley Biden, speaks during an address to the nation about his decision not to seek reelection in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
    The Jackpod: Lame ducks
    With nearly three quarters of Israelis wanting Benjamin Netanyahu out of office, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty says the Israeli prime minister is on borrowed political time. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is out of political time after dropping out of the 2024 race.
  • Week of wonder: The surprising gift of being unsure
    No matter how much order, sense, or predictability we try to bring to our lives, uncertainty and the anxiety it can create are always there. But new thinking on uncertainty shows us how it can be a good thing.
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Steven Greer, ufologist and founded of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project, delivers remarks on his UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research under an artist rendering of an incident, during a press conference on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greer spoke on his archive of research on UFOs consisting of government documents, whistleblower testimony and alleged locations of UFO projects sites. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
    Week of wonder: 'Are we alone?'
    Is the government covering up what it knows about UFOs, now called Unexplained Aerial Phenomena? We dive into 75 years of UFO history and the beginnings of government mistrust.
  • GREENFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: A beaver swims in a pond after being released on October 11, 2023 in Greenford, England. A family of 5 beavers, 2 adults and 3 kits, were released back into Paradise Fields reserve in west London, and will be the the first beavers in the west of the capital for 400 years.The project is part of the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan's, 'Rewild London' fund. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
    Week of wonder: Returning to the wild
    In places where human beings have done everything they can to pave and plow over nature, what might happen if we just left those places alone?
  • CORINNE, UTAH - AUGUST 02: In an aerial view, an evaporation pond is pinkish-red due to high salinity levels leaves a crust of salt on the north section of the Great Salt Lake on August 02, 2021 near Corinne, Utah. As severe drought continues to take hold in the western United States, water levels at the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, have dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded. The lake fell below 4194.4 feet in the past week after years of decline from its highest level recorded in 1986 with 4211.65 feet. Further decline of the lake's water levels could result in an increase in water salinity and could generate dust from the exposed lakebed that could impact air quality in the area. The lake does not supply water or generate electricity for nearby communities but it does provide a natural habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99 percent of Utah is experiencing extreme drought conditions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
    Week of wonder: The Great Salt Lake is drying up. Can it be saved?
    Utah’s Great Salt Lake is the largest salt lake in the Western Hemisphere. Since the 1980s, the lake has shrunk by two-thirds, and is projected to disappear entirely in the next five years. If it does, it will lead to massive environmental, economic and public health issues.
