My Block Counts

CEEJH Symposium with Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr.

By Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

On this episode of My Block Counts, Dr. Sacoby Wilson is joined by keynote speaker Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. at the 9th Annual Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health Symposium on Environmental Justice and Health Disparities. They discuss people, power and politics.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.

Tags
My Block Counts environmental justiceEnvironmental racism
Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Dr. Sacoby Wilson is an associate professor of applied environmental health in the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, Md. and Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH). CEEJH’s primary focus is to provide engagement to highly and differentially exposed populations and underserved communities.
