CEEJH Symposium with Rev. William Barber II

On this episode of My Block Counts, Dr. Sacoby Wilson is joined by keynote speaker Rev. William Barber II at the 9th Annual Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health Symposium on Environmental Justice and Health Disparities. They discuss people, power and politics.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.