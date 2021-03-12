Maryland Morning Podcast
Maryland Morning finds the most intelligent and intriguing voices behind the headlines. From the Atlantic to the Appalachians, we probe beyond the regional news headlines, unravel local implications of national news stories, and explore the science, history, arts, and culture of Maryland.
Latest Episodes
After months of public hearings, private meetings, and political maneuvering, a deal to provide Tax Increment Financing to create the infrastructure for…
We’re just about seven weeks away from the election, as one of America’s most divisive and unpredictable presidential campaigns continues to challenge…
We begin with a conversation about the controversial practice of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. There are some who believe that if this type of gas…
The NFL opened its season last night, amid a controversy surrounding San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has protested inequality in…
For the finale of our Focus on the Counties series with a look at Kent County. The smallest of Maryland’s 23 jurisdictions, it’s home to Chestertown, a…
Here’s a cheery thought to kick off your holiday: The first two leading causes of death in the United States are heart disease and cancer. The third…
We revisit a conversation about African centered approaches to mental health with Dr. Cheryl Grills of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and…
What’s your identity project? The thing that puts a skip in your step when you wake up every day? Maybe it’s the instrument you play, or the poetry you’ve…
Today's podcast begins with our story, first broadcast this past May, on Destiny Watford. She's a winner of the 2016 Goldman Environmental Prize for her…
Liz Lerman, a MacArthur award winning dancer and choreographer joins Tom to discuss her new appointment as a Professor in the Herberger Institute of…