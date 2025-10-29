Cinema Ethics in Grey Gardens

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Scott (Aiden Scott Fried) dives into the ethics of documentary filmmaking — focusing on Grey Gardens (1975) by the Maysles brothers. While the film is praised as a classic of “direct cinema,” Scott argues that its portrayal of the Beales — a reclusive mother and daughter related to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy — crosses ethical lines. Were the Beales truly documented, or were they exploited for the sake of attention and profit?

Through critical analysis, Aiden explores how money, fame, and style choices can distort truth and harm documentary subjects, raising questions about filmmakers’ responsibilities when telling real people’s stories.

About the Host:

Scott is a General Studies major at the Community College of Baltimore County with aspirations in zoology and conservation. Scott applies film analysis skills from Movies: History & Art (MCOM 150) to examine ethics in media — one of the class discussions that left a lasting impression.

Sources Featured in This Episode: