2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Know It All

Cinema Ethics in Grey Gardens

Published October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Know It All episode 9: Cinema Ethics in Grey Gardens
Community College of Baltimore County

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Scott (Aiden Scott Fried) dives into the ethics of documentary filmmaking — focusing on Grey Gardens (1975) by the Maysles brothers. While the film is praised as a classic of “direct cinema,” Scott argues that its portrayal of the Beales — a reclusive mother and daughter related to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy — crosses ethical lines. Were the Beales truly documented, or were they exploited for the sake of attention and profit?

Through critical analysis, Aiden explores how money, fame, and style choices can distort truth and harm documentary subjects, raising questions about filmmakers’ responsibilities when telling real people’s stories.

About the Host:

Scott is a General Studies major at the Community College of Baltimore County with aspirations in zoology and conservation. Scott applies film analysis skills from Movies: History & Art (MCOM 150) to examine ethics in media — one of the class discussions that left a lasting impression.

Sources Featured in This Episode:

Swan, N. (2020, May 12). Money changes everything—or does it? Considering whether documentaries should pay to play. International Documentary Association. https://www.documentary.org/feature/money-changes-everything-or-does-it-considering-whether-documentaries-should-pay-play

Tags
Know It All MoviesCommunity College of Baltimore County