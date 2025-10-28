The Truth About Influencer Marketing

Did you know the influencer industry is worth a staggering $250 billion?

In this episode of Know-It-All, host Meg Hamilton breaks down the booming world of influencer marketing. Learn what it really means to be an influencer, the key differences between micro-, macro-, and mega-influencers, and why brands are investing big in social media personalities.

Plus, we uncover how much influencers are actually making—from thousands per post to surprising monthly earnings. Whether you're an aspiring influencer or just curious about the hype, this quick episode gives you the inside scoop.

About the Host:

Meg Hamilton is a Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) freshman majoring in Communications. Passionate about creativity and media, Meg aspires to build a career where storytelling, content creation, and marketing intersect. This episode was produced as part of a project for her Digital and Social Media Marketing class, taught by Professor Beth Baunoch. Meg chose to explore the world of influencer marketing because of its rapidly growing impact and the fascinating dynamics behind how influencers operate and earn.

Sources Featured in This Episode: