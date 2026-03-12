2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Five Minutes of Baltimore History

Phoenix Shot Tower

By Johns Hopkins,
Lisa Morgan
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:49 PM EDT
The Phoenix Shot Tower, which stands 215 feet 9 inches tall, was the tallest building in the United States when it was constructed in 1828.
photo credit: Wikimedia/Baltimore Heritage
The Phoenix Shot Tower, which stands 215 feet 9 inches tall, was the tallest building in the United States when it was constructed in 1828.

The Shot Tower, when it was built in 1828, was the tallest structure in the United States until 1846. The design of the 215-foot tall Phoenix Shot Tower and its estimated 1.1 million bricks is based on Englishman William Watt’s 1782 patented process of making shot by pouring molten lead through colanders down the open shaft of a high tower. The molten “drops” were collected in a large water barrel at the tower’s base, then sorted by size and bagged for distribution. The finished product was called drop shot and was used for small game hunting, among other things. (Marsha Wight Wise for Baltimore Heritage)

Five Minutes of Baltimore History Local HistoryBaltimore History
Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins has been the director of Baltimore Heritage since 2003, working to preserve historic places and revitalize historic neighborhood in Baltimore.
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
