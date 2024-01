Guitarist Marc Ribot possesses one of the most distinctive six-string sounds in American music, audible both in his work with collaborators like Tom Waits and John Zorn and in his own projects, such as his band Ceramic Dog.

In this episode, he discusses pieces by Frantz Casseus, Ornette Coleman and Chocolate Genius.

