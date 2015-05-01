Officers Charged in Freddie Gray Death

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced today that all six police officers involved in the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray will face criminal charges.

She said at a morning news conference that the officers had no reason to arrest Gray, who died from injuries suffered while in police custody. She said the knife they claimed was an illegal switchblade was not and that they violated police procedure by failing to provide medical help despite Gray’s pleas and did not secure him in the van with a seatbelt.

These are the officers and their charges.

Officer Caesar Goodson, the van driver, was charged with second degree murder, assault, manslaughter and misconduct in office.

Officer Garrett Miller was charged with assault and misconduct in office.

Officer Edward M. Nero was charged with second degree assault, misconduct and false imprisonment.

Officer William G. Porter was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second degree assault and misconduct in office.

Lt. Brian Rice was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second degree assault, misconduct in office and false imprisonment.

Sgt. Alicia White was charged with manslaughter, second degree assault and misconduct in office.

Goodson was the only officer who didn’t give police a statement during the investigation.

