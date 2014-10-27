© 2021 WYPR
Living Questions

"Living Questions" is a monthly series on Midday that explores religion and ethics in contemporary life.  Tom Hall talks to scholars and clergy, believers and non-believers about how different faith traditions influence and inform our personal and collective lives.  Midday is partnering on “Living Questions” with the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies, an organization that for nearly 30 years has worked to cultivate religious literacy and inter-faith understanding.





