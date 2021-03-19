Grants and Foundations
WYPR is grateful for the community, regional and national support we receive in support of our mission. The following foundations, funds and corporations have seen fit to award WYPR general operating, program and technical grants. For more information on how your foundation might contribute to WYPR, please contact April Welch in the Membership Department or call 410-235-1705.
Abell Foundation
ALH Foundation
Associated Black Charities
Baltimore Community Foundation
Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts
Cohen Opportunity Fund
Corporation for Public Broadcasting
David and Barbara Hirschhorn Foundation
Elizabeth B. and Arthur E. Roswell Foundation
Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation
Goldseker Foundation
Helen S. and Merrill L. Bank Foundation
Henry and Ruth Blaustein Rosenberg Foundation
Johns Hopkins Center for the Prevention of Youth Violence
Legum Foundation
Lois and Philip MachtFoundation
Lord Baltimore Capital Corporation
Maryland Humanities Council
Maryland State Arts Council
McCormick & Co.
Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds
Middendorf Foundation, Inc
National Endowment for the Arts
Open Society Institute - Baltimore
Osprey Foundation
Public Radio International
Robb and Elizabeth Tyler Foundation
Star Spangled 200
The Bancroft Foundation
The Bendt Family Foundation
The Earle and Annette Shawe Family Foundation
The Goldseker Foundation
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
The Orokawa Foundation
The Peale Center
The Shelter Foundation
William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund
Zanvyl and Isabelle Krieger Foundation
For more information on how your foundation might contribute to WYPR, please contact:
Catherine Tucker 410-235-1685