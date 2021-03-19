BMA Art Question of the Week

Listen to WYPR 88.1 FM to test your knowledge of the BMA. A new question will be announced every week and winners will receive a $20 gift card to the New BMA Shop or a behind-the-scenes tour. You can email your response or call 443-573-1862.

Check back every week for new questions.

12/15 Question - In 2012 Baltimore-based street artist Gaia created portraits of individuals living in the BMA's neighboring Remington community. This project was inspired by which iconic painting featured in the museum?

12/8 Question - Who was the first director of the BMA?

Answer: Florence Nightingale Levy

12/1 Question - Where was the Spring House designed by Benjamin Henry Latrobe located before it came to the BMA?

Answer: Oakland Estate in Roland Park

11/24 Question - What major sculpture greeted visitors on the front steps of the BMA until 1971?

Answer: The Thinker by August Rodin

11/17 Question - Which item in the BMA collection is the oldest surviving piece of Maryland silver? Hint: It commemorates the first recorded formal horse race in Maryland.

Answer: Annapolis Subscription Plate, also known as the American Punchbowl by John Inch

11/10 Question - Which print-maker featured in the BMA collection was nicknamed the "Leonardo of the North" by art historians?

Answer: Albrecht Dürer

11/3 Question - The BMA’s collection of Asian Art features notable works including a life-sized early-15th-century bronze of which goddess, who is also widely known as "Goddess of Mercy"?

Answer: Guanyin

10/27 Question - How many sculptures reside in the BMA sculpture garden?

Answer: 34

10/20 Question - The BMA’s painted masterpiece Rinaldo and Armida by Sir Anthony van Dyck was commissioned by which famous British person?

Answer: King Charles I of England

10/13 Question - The BMA’s historic Merrick Entrance closed to the public in what year?

Answer: 1982

10/6 Question - The formation of the world-renowned Cone Collection began in 1898 when Etta Cone was given $300 to decorate the family’s home. What did she buy?

Answer: Five paintings by American Impressionist Theodore Robinson

9/29 Question - Before the Museum opened in its current location in 1929, it was temporarily located in the former home of one of its founders. Name the founder.

Answer: Mary Elizabeth Garrett

9/22 Question - Who gave the land that the BMA is on today?

Answer: The Johns Hopkins University

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) is commemorating its 100th anniversary from September 23 through December 31 with 100 days of events and activities that celebrate the museum’s distinguished legacy, world-renowned collection, and exciting future.

The highlight of the 100 Day Celebration is without a doubt the greatly anticipated American Wing Opening Celebration on Sunday, November 23, when the museum’s historic Merrick Entrance reopens to the public for the first time in 32 years. Inside, visitors will experience the dramatic reinstallation of the Dorothy McIlvain Scott Wing, where more than 800 paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts from the BMA’s renowned American collection will enrich the galleries once again.

Other Events planned for the celebration:

BMA Voices (September 23 – December 31) – The BMA’s curators, conservators, and registrars will provide an insider’s look at one artwork every day on blog.artbma.org —highlighting some favorite, amusing, unusual, and obscure objects.

BMA Big Thinkers (September 23 – December 31) – Tell us what you think! The BMA is partnering with STQRY to launch a new app that allows people to quickly share their favorite memories, ideas for the future, and questions for the BMA. Responses will be posted on blog.artbma.org.

Chocolate Bar Contest (September 23 – October 15) – Tell us what ingredients would best represent the BMA if it was a chocolate bar. Local chocolatier Mark Coulbourne from A Dream of Chocolate will produce the winning recipe for the New BMA Shop. Recipes must be submitted to shop@artbma.org or BMA Shop Recipe Contest, 10 Museum Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 by October 15 to qualify.

New BMA Shop (November 1) – The popular BMA Shop will reopen with a fresh new look and a wonderful array of jewelry and gifts by talented craftspeople. Look for exclusive new merchandise inspired by the American art collection and a new catalogue of the BMA’s collection!

Build a Giant Birthday Cake Sculpture (Sundays, November 2, 9, 16) – During Free Family Sundays in November a giant birthday cake will be built using everyday objects. This fanciful creation will be unveiled at the American Wing Opening Celebration on Sunday, November 23.

100th Anniversary Gala (November 15, 6 p.m. – midnight) – SOLD-OUT – The most glamorous event of the museum’s centennial celebrates the dazzling new presentation of American art with lavish decorations, music, and a sumptuous dinner. Call Sally Ruppert at 443-573-1806 if you would like to be on the waiting list for tickets.

Party of the Century (November 15, 8:30 p.m. – midnight) – SOLD-OUT – Rock the BMA into the next century with style! Join us for dancing, specialty drinks, birthday cake, art activities, and a few surprises. Tickets on sale at artbma.org/100 beginning September 2. Call Sally Ruppert at 443-573-1806 if you would like to be on the waiting list for tickets.

BMA 200 Time Capsule (November 16, 2 p.m.) – Join us for the opening of a time capsule that was placed in the cornerstone of the East Wing in 1982. After examining contents from 32 years ago, help create and install a new time capsule to be opened in 2114.

People’s Choice Vote for Your Favorite Work of Art (November 21–December 31) – Vote for your favorite work of art in the collection. Visit the BMA onsite or online between Friday, November 21 and Sunday, December 21 to choose your three favorite works of art from the collection. The top 10 will be revealed in a countdown with the winner revealed on December 31.

American Wing Opening Celebration (Sunday, November 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) – Enjoy the newly reopened historic entrance and beautifully renovated American art galleries during this day-long event with musical performances by Brooks Long and other guests; artist demonstrations of clock making, silver engraving, and paper silhouettes; art making activities; storytelling; gallery conversations; a ribbon cutting; and birthday treats!

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE MUSEUM OF ART

Founded in 1914, the BMA is home to an internationally renowned collection of 19th-century, modern, and

contemporary art. Among its 90,000 objects is the largest holding of works by Henri Matisse in the world; European and American fine and decorative arts and textiles; prints and drawings from the 15th-century to the present; works by established and emerging contemporary artists; objects from Africa, Asia, the Ancient Americas, and Pacific Islands; and two beautifully landscaped sculpture gardens. The museum is currently undergoing a $28 million phased renovation to improve the visitor experience that debuted with the contemporary wing reopening in November 2012. The historic Merrick Entrance, American art galleries, and Zamoiski East Entrance will reopen during the museum’s 100th anniversary in 2014. Renovations to the African and Asian art galleries and a new learning and creativity center will be completed in 2015. Since 2006, the BMA has eliminated general admission fees so that everyone can enjoy the power of art.