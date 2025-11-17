WYPR Partners with GeoBroadcast Solutions to Expand Coverage with MaxxCasting™

BALTIMORE - WYPR, Baltimore Public Media’s news station, has announced a partnership with GeoBroadcast Solutions (GBS) to deploy MaxxCasting™ technology across its network of stations, including WYPR Baltimore and WYPF Frederick. The first phase of this initiative has linked WYPR and WYPF, which share the same frequency of 88.1 FM, to improve coverage across portions of the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. markets.

By implementing MaxxCasting, WYPR has enhanced its reach and delivers clearer, more consistent service to its growing audience, strengthening its position as a trusted source of public radio in Maryland.

“Working with GBS allows us to expand WYPR’s ability to serve our communities with reliable, high-quality public radio. The improvements have been excellent, and we’re very pleased with the results. We are grateful for support from the France-Merrick Foundation and other generous donors, whose support made this possible” said Craig Swagler, President and General Manager of WYPR. “This investment ensures that our listeners, whether they’re in Baltimore, Frederick or across central Maryland, can depend on us for trusted journalism and engaging programming every day.”

GBS’s Chief Technology Officer, Paul Littleton, is collaborating directly with WYPR’s technical team, led by Ray Hepner, Chief Engineer, to implement the project. Their partnership underscores the hands-on approach required to optimize MaxxCasting for WYPR’s unique service area.

Looking ahead, phase two of the project will add additional MaxxCasting nodes to further expand coverage. The system could also pave the way for future innovations such as zone-targeted content, with the potential utilization of GBS’s ZoneCasting™ platform.

"Public radio is about connecting communities, and MaxxCasting makes that connection stronger," said a GBS Spokesperson. "With WYPR, listeners across Baltimore and Frederick will hear the difference; clearer, more reliable service that ensures trusted news and programming reaches more people, more often."

MaxxCasting uses strategically located low-power booster nodes to improve signal quality and reach. By eliminating gaps and overlaps in FM coverage, the technology provides seamless audio that strengthens listener experience across diverse and complex regions.

For more information, please visit https://www.geobroadcastsolutions.com.

About GeoBroadcast Solutions LLC

GeoBroadcast Solutions is the developer of MaxxCasting,™ a patented technology that enables FM broadcasters to enhance their signals with the deployment of a strategically located cluster of low to the ground, highly directionalized synchronized booster sites. MaxxCasting allows broadcasters to reach a broader portion of their service area, and it supports the accurate decoding of audience measurement. GBS was originally formed in 2011 to develop the ZoneCasting™ Geo-Targeting, a successfully tested – under special FCC authorization – platform allowing radio stations to split an FM signal into local “zones.” Additional information is available at geobroadcastsolutions.com.

About Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.