New/Next Film Festival to return in 2026

(BALTIMORE, MD) – New/Next Film Festival, presented by Baltimore Public Media, will return for a fourth installment in the fall of 2026, organizers announced.

The festival, which brought more than 150 films and 300 filmmakers to Baltimore’s historic Charles Theatre last weekend, will continue its mission of presenting cutting edge cinema from Baltimore and beyond, according to Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler.

“I’m excited to announce the continuation of what is fast becoming a tradition — the 2026, fourth edition of the New/Next Film Festival will return next autumn,” says Swagler. “As we conclude the 2025 New/Next here at the Charles Theater, know that we will be back again next year to celebrate another extraordinary season of art. Each year, this festival has grown, and I cannot wait to see what new partnerships, collaborations, and expansions await the independent film community in Baltimore and beyond.”

This year’s New/Next Film Festival built on the success of the second installment, bringing in more filmmakers and larger audiences. Programmer and co-founder Eric Hatch aims to further grow New/Next in 2026.

"I couldn't be more thrilled with how the first three editions of New/Next have gone and am so excited to get to work on curating the fourth,” says Hatch. “The over three hundred filmmakers attending New/Next this year set a new record for a Baltimore festival and included unforgettable experiences like bringing documentarian David Bim from Cuba to share his incredible documentary To the West, in Zapata. Baltimore Public Media have been ideal partners to work with in building an accessible, diverse film festival that honors the art of cinema and gives both the city of Baltimore and our visiting filmmakers inspiring experiences."

New this year, the Jay Orr Student All-Access Pass Fund provides a number of Baltimore high school and college students with free access to all films and events and the opportunity to personally engage and connect with experienced filmmakers. This program honors the memory of Orr, whose quiet generosity, love of movies, and devotion to the culture and community of Baltimore continues to inspire opportunities for young people to experience the magic of film.

Attendance for the 2025 New/Next Film Festival was up significantly year over year, with some 3500 attendees bringing an influx of support to Station North restaurants, bars and other businesses.

“Film and art serve as both a window and a door — a window that allows us to see the world through new perspectives, and a door that opens pathways to understanding, connection, and transformation,” Swagler said. “With New/Next, we honor that role, and together we are building a future where independent film thrives, and our community continues to be enriched by its power.”

Going into 2026, Baltimore Public Media hopes to continue New/Next’s steady growth and cement the festival as a signature contribution to Baltimore’s roster of annual cultural events.

“Watching the whole block come alive with thousands of filmmakers and film lovers all weekend was truly special,” said Sam Sessa, BPM’s Director of Events and Community Engagement. “I’m excited to help bring New/Next back in 2026 — events like this showcase Baltimore at its best.”

The 2025 New/Next Festival was made possible by the generous support of the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation, the William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund, creator of the Baker Artist Portfolios, the Baltimore Community Foundation, the John J. Leidy Foundation, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Maryland Department of Commerce Film Office, Whiting-Turner, and other generous sponsors including SAGIndie, Moxie Chocolatier, Lime, Sanity Lounge and Modera Wealth.

