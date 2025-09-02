Baltimore Public Media welcomes David Belew as Director of Development

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is proud to announce the appointment of David Belew as its new Director of Development, leading the organization’s philanthropic strategy across membership, grants, major giving, events, and community engagement.

Belew brings more than a decade of experience in fundraising, communications, and cultural leadership in Baltimore. He has played a pivotal role in advancing local cultural institutions, securing major support for capital, programmatic, and endowment initiatives at the National Aquarium and the Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC). At MCHC, Belew served as part of the executive team that drove a transformative rebrand from the Maryland Historical Society and completed a $23 million capital campaign. He also worked closely with Maryland’s state legislative leaders and both the Hogan and Moore administrations to strengthen funding programs supporting museums across the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to Baltimore Public Media. His passion for connecting people to ideas, culture, and community — combined with his proven success in advancing major institutions — will help us grow stronger and more resilient as we enter this pivotal moment,” says Craig N. Swagler, President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media.

A resident of Baltimore City for 14 years, Belew is deeply engaged in the community. He lives in the Remington neighborhood with his wife, Courtney, and their two daughters. He volunteers his time as a board member with the Friends of Stony Run and the Maryland Museum Association, and he is an avid cyclist, runner, birdwatcher, and supporter of Baltimore’s vibrant cultural life. Belew starts his new role with BPM on Monday, September 22, 2025.

“Platforms for lifelong learning, dialogue, and our local artists are vital to the quality of life of the region. Baltimore Public Media provides listeners with these opportunities at scale as an essential part of our cultural infrastructure. As a lifelong patron of public media, I am excited to help expand the organization’s base of support in a time when our community is more attuned than ever to its funding and impact,” Belew said.

Swagler notes, “Belew’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding the reach of our journalism, music, and cultural programming, and in ensuring that BPM continues to serve as a vital resource for the communities of Baltimore and across Maryland.”

With Belew at the helm of development, Baltimore Public Media will continue to strengthen its philanthropic partnerships and community support — vital to sustaining the trusted journalism, music, arts and cultural engagement and programs that WYPR 88.1 FM, WTMD 89.7 FM, and Your Public Studios provide on-air, on-line, on-demand for the communities we serve across the state of Maryland.

About Baltimore Public Media:

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.