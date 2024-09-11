Ashley Sterner Joins Sheilah Kast as Co-Host of WYPR's “On the Record”

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Public Media's WYPR is pleased to announce that Ashley Sterner, long-time host of “Morning Edition,” will now co-host “On the Record” alongside Sheilah Kast. Sterner, a familiar and trusted voice at WYPR for nearly two decades, steps into her new role to expand her engagement with the community through in-depth discussions and storytelling.

Kast expressed excitement about Sterner's new position: "Ashley has been instrumental in how our listeners start their day, and now she brings that same expertise to deepen the dialogue on 'On the Record.' We are delighted to welcome her as co-host and look forward to the fresh perspectives she will introduce alongside our engaging program content."

Sterner is thrilled about her new opportunity, stating, "I’m excited to share more of Maryland’s stories on the radio and couldn’t dream of working with a better team!"

The program, produced by Maureen Harvie and Melissa Gerr, will continue to offer high-quality content with interviews involving audacious artists, intrepid scientists, community leaders and more. Kast and Sterner will tackle issues that influence daily life, delivering thoughtful and engaging conversations with key figures shaping these topics.

Sterner will make her co-hosting debut this Friday, with the show broadcasting every Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 am on 88.1 FM.

WYPR is an NPR affiliate station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visitwww.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.