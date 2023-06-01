WYPR Welcomes Report For America Corps Member Brianna Hatch

WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore's trusted NPR news station, is pleased to announce the addition of Briana Hatch to its award-winning news team starting July 10, 2023. Report for America is the national service program that places emerging journalists into local news organizations to report on under-covered issues and communities. Hatch will report on education in Baltimore, with a focus on youth, disparities, solutions, and successes in the local education landscape.

Before joining the WYPR team, Hatch reported on college student well-being and diversity initiatives for The Chronicle of Higher Education, as well as delving into rural Virginia education tensions for the Rockbridge Report. Hatch's exceptional journalism skills were recognized when they were awarded the Hearst feature writing award in 2022 for their remarkable story in The Chronicle of Higher Education, which chronicled the intricate journey of a donated 'Wizard of Oz' dress. Additionally, Hatch served as the editor-in-chief of their college newspaper, The Ring-tum Phi, where they extensively investigated contentious Title IX policies, hazing allegations, and an array of other topics. Their dedication to journalism led them to earn a degree in journalism and American politics, with a minor in poverty and human capability studies from Washington and Lee University.

Hatch is one of more than 60 reporters and photojournalists placed in new positions at local newsrooms across the country this summer through the Report for America program. Report for America has now matched more than 600 journalists with local newspapers, public radio stations, digital platforms, and television outlets since its launch in 2017.

WYPR’s ability to participate in the Report for America program for a fourth year in a row is supported by the Anthony Brandon Fellowship Fund, named in honor of Anthony “Tony” Brandon, the former president and general manager of WYPR. The Fund was established in 2019 by WYPR's Board of Directors with support from friends and benefactors of the station in honor of Brandon's 17 years of service to WYPR and Baltimore.

"We are looking forward to the in-depth stories that Bri will produce on this crucial beat as part of our award-winning news team,” said WYPR Executive Director of News Danyell Irby.

