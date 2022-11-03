Baltimore Public Radio Reunion set for Dec. 8 at Baltimore Museum of Industry

From the 1970s to today, public radio has had a remarkable impact on Baltimore’s news, music and culture.

Over the years, countless listeners have tuned in to the city’s four largest public radio stations – WYPR, WEAA, WBJC and WTMD – not only to listen but also to be part of the conversation.

Join us on Thursday Dec. 8 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry for a celebration of public radio’s rich history in Baltimore, as told by some of its most recognizable voices.

Hosted by Jayne Miller, a longtime reporter for WBAL and public radio advocate, the Baltimore Public Radio Reunion features on-air hosts including Tom Hall (WYPR), Aaron Henkin (WYPR), Sheilah Kast (WYPR), Judith Krummeck (WBJC), Marc Steiner (WEAA, WYPR) and John Milton Wesley (WEAA) sharing stories of memorable moments from behind the microphone, as well as station managers such as LaFontaine E. Oliver (WYPR, WEAA) and others.

The Baltimore Public Radio Reunion is a chance to meet some of your favorite public radio personalities, and also learn more about how these stations came to be, and what the future may hold.

Tickets (available here) are $15 for members of the BMI, WYPR and WTMD and $20 for the general public. Tickets include drinks and lite fare, as well as access to the museum, which has plenty of free on-site parking.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 8 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway in Baltimore.