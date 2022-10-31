Your Public Radio Names Matt Bush News Director for WYPR, Rob Timm Production Manager for WTMD

Your Public Radio has announced two new team members -- Matt Bush as news director for WYPR 88.1 FM and Rob Timm as production manager for WTMD 89.7 FM. Both bring decades of experience to the award-winning organization and respective National Public Radio (NPR) member stations.

As news director for the award-winning news department at WYPR, Bush will be responsible for guiding an expanding staff of reporters to provide in-depth coverage of the events and issues that face Baltimore and greater Maryland. In 2021, WYPR was recognized by The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) with 12 awards for its reporting. More recently, WYPR and its reporters were recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists – Washington, D.C., Chapter for journalism excellence as the winner of three 2022 Dateline Awards and as finalists in an additional two categories.

Bush has spent 14 of his 19-year journalism career in public radio. Most recently, he was the news director at Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR) in Asheville, North Carolina, a role he has held for the last six years. In his last four years at BPR, Bush and his team won 21 Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards, the station’s first such awards in its more than 40-year history. While at BPR, Bush also produced the station’s three podcasts, The Porch, The Waters & Harvey Show, and Going Deep: Sports in the 21st Century. Prior to that, from 2008 to 2016, Bush worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter, covering the Maryland General Assembly as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

“We are thrilled to have a public radio veteran journalist like Matt joining WYPR’s award-winning news team,” said Danyell Irby, Executive Director of News for WYPR.

Bush will take the baton from Joel McCord, who has been with WYPR for 17 years and has served in the role of news director since 2012. McCord will continue to serve as a member of the WYPR news department through mid-December to ensure a smooth transition for Bush. During his award-winning 50-year career, McCord has covered Maryland’s governors and General Assembly, as well as state agencies with an emphasis on environmental issues related to the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays. As he pursues his passions, McCord will continue contributing environmental stories related to the Chesapeake Bay for WYPR news.

Rob Timm brings more than three decades of radio experience to WTMD, where he will be the production manager and mid-day host. Most recently, he served as production director and on-air host at the independently owned Adult Album Alternative formatted WRNR in Annapolis for the past 18 years. Prior to that, Timm hosted programs at the now defunct rock station WHFS for 13 years. He also served as director of artist and label relations for RAINN, The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.

“I am thrilled to have a legendary, local broadcaster joining our team,” said Carrie Evans, program director for WTMD. “Rob brings a familiar voice, a quick wit and a true passion for music and culture. His authenticity and integrity are a welcome addition to the WTMD airwaves.”

“Many people get into radio because they want to be ‘The Man Behind The Mic’, as they say. For me it has never been about that; it’s always been about a passionate belief that there is a great wealth of incredible music that the public, generally, is not being exposed to, but that there is in fact a great thirst for,” said Timm. “We can and must be advocates for this art. That’s why the prospect of joining WTMD is so thrilling. It’s one of the very few stations willing to champion ‘The Unheard Music’.”

About WYPR’s 20th Anniversary

For the past two decades, Your Public Radio, WYPR 88.1FM, has been the free, public resource people have tuned-in to listen, learn, share, discuss, debate, reminisce and celebrate. From politicians, authors and actors to community members and advocates, medical experts, cultural and business leaders, entertainers, sports figures and more, WYPR has welcomed esteemed guests to its Baltimore studio and to its airwaves to share these conversations with the community. Now, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, the station will host a variety of in-person and virtual events, special on-air programming, fundraising campaigns and unique activities for listeners all year long. To stay up to date on WYPR’s 20th anniversary events and programming, visit https://www.wypr.org/20.

About Your Public Radio

Your Public Radio serves Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. NPR station WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs, and in 2021, Your Public Radio acquired WTMD 89.7 FM, preserving its award-winning music discovery format and expanding Your Public Radio programming for the community. As listener-supported radio stations, all contributions to the stations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or www.wtmd.org.

