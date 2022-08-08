The Stoop Storytelling Series Podcast Finds New Home with Your Public Studios

WYPR's podcasting platform, Your Public Studios, will be adding The Stoop Storytelling Series podcast to its roster beginning August 8, 2022.

The Stoop Storytelling Series is a Baltimore-based live show and podcast that features “ordinary” people sharing the extraordinary, true tales of their lives. Since its founding in 2006, The Stoop has showcased the tales of more than 2,500 people onstage — including notable citizens such as Congressman Elijah Cummings, The Wire creator David Simon, activist DeRay Mckesson, and Senator Barbara Mikulski. Hosts Jessica Henkin and Laura Wexler added a podcast in April 2016, capturing the spirit of the live shows through weekly episodes featuring stories and narration.

“The Stoop Storytelling Series podcast has a long track record and loyal listenership, and we are excited to welcome Jessica and Laura and all their fans into the Your Public Radio family,” said Your Public Radio President and CEO LaFontaine E. Oliver. “We at WYPR work each day to share the stories of our local Baltimore community with our listeners. In bringing The Stoop in-house to Your Public Studios, we will be able to tell even more of those first-person accounts.”

Over 100 episodes of The Stoop Storytelling Series podcast – which had an average download of 14,000 a month in 2021 and to-date has been downloaded nearly 1,500,000 times -- will be housed with Your Public Studios, with new episodes publishing bi-weekly. The Stoop is familiar to WYPR listeners. Select stories air on Fridays around 9:50 a.m. during On the Record, and On the Record’s senior producer, Maureen Harvie, will also help to produce The Stoop Storytelling Series podcast.

Host Laura Wexler shares, "We're delighted to formalize what has already been a wonderful partnership with Your Public Radio. We also encourage Your Public Radio listeners to share their stories on The Stoop stage. After all, our motto is: 'Everyone has a story. What's yours?'"

Your Public Studios houses all podcasts coming out of WYPR, as well as podcasts from local independent producers and other local partners and organizations seeking quality podcast production and on-demand audio. The Stoop Storytelling Series podcast and all podcasts housed by Your Public Studios are available on major podcast platforms, at wypr.org and on yourpublicstudios.org.

