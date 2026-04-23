Trump facing an uphill battle with voters as polling numbers continue to tumble
President Trump's polling is nearing an all-time low as he remains mired in a war and political fights that haven't turned out as he's expected.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's polling is nearing an all-time low as he remains mired in a war and political fights that haven't turned out as he's expected.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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