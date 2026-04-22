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Virginians approve a Democrat-led redistricting effort. What happened and what's next

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin discusses the Virginia redistricting vote with Kyle Kondik of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin