Virginians approve a Democrat-led redistricting effort. What happened and what's next
NPR's Michel Martin discusses the Virginia redistricting vote with Kyle Kondik of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin discusses the Virginia redistricting vote with Kyle Kondik of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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