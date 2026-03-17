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Trump continues to plead with US allies to join coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

President Trump provided an update on the war in Iran Monday and continued to press allies for support in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

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Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.