Trump continues to plead with US allies to join coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
President Trump provided an update on the war in Iran Monday and continued to press allies for support in securing the Strait of Hormuz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump provided an update on the war in Iran Monday and continued to press allies for support in securing the Strait of Hormuz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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