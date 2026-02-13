2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swing voters in Arizona say ICE should be reformed

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:47 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Rich Thau, who runs focus groups with swing voters and recently asked for their opinions on the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep