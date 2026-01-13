2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The 2026 Tiny Desk Contest begins

By Bobby Carter
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:58 PM EST

NPR Music's search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert kicks off today. Host and series producer Bobby Carter shares what the judges are looking for in entries.

Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.