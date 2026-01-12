'Hope. Hope. Hope.' How Gabby Giffords keeps fighting for change.
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Giffords Executive Director Emma Brown about their efforts to stop gun violence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Giffords Executive Director Emma Brown about their efforts to stop gun violence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate