Do Trump's claims about Christian persecution in Nigeria match reality?
Aaron Zelin, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, analyzes the U.S. strike on ISIS targets in Nigeria and the message it sends.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Aaron Zelin, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, analyzes the U.S. strike on ISIS targets in Nigeria and the message it sends.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate