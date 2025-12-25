What tariffs have meant for holiday candle sales
More than a third of candle sales every year take place during the end of year holiday season. And this year, tariffs hikes have affected how much consumers pay for their candles.
Copyright 2025 NPR
More than a third of candle sales every year take place during the end of year holiday season. And this year, tariffs hikes have affected how much consumers pay for their candles.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate