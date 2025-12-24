2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
ADHD drugs work indirectly to improve attention

By Jon Hamilton
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:21 PM EST

New research suggests that prescription stimulants for ADHD don't actually improve attention directly. They work on different pathways in the brain that support attention. .

