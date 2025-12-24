ADHD drugs work indirectly to improve attention
New research suggests that prescription stimulants for ADHD don't actually improve attention directly. They work on different pathways in the brain that support attention. .
Copyright 2025 NPR
New research suggests that prescription stimulants for ADHD don't actually improve attention directly. They work on different pathways in the brain that support attention. .
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate