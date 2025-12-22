2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump announced a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, but fighting hasn't stopped

By Emmet Livingstone
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:54 PM EST

Trump's peace deal between Rwanda and Congo hasn't stopped the fighting — and now his expansive mineral deal with Kinshasa is in the balance.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emmet Livingstone