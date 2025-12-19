2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where ISIS is still active today

By Linah Mohammad,
Patrick JarenwattananonMary Louise Kelly
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST

The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly