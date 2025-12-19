Where ISIS is still active today
The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate