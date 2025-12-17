2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FCC chair is grilled by Senate Democrats

By David Folkenflik
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST

Democratic lawmakers confronted Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr at a hearing Wednesday, arguing that he was attempting to intimidate reporters and networks.

Copyright 2025 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik