This week in Washington
It was a busy week in Washington, from foreign policy to Congressional redistricting and another special election. NPR's Domenico Montanaro and Tamara Keith break down the big news of the week.
Copyright 2025 NPR
It was a busy week in Washington, from foreign policy to Congressional redistricting and another special election. NPR's Domenico Montanaro and Tamara Keith break down the big news of the week.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate