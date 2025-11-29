Rob Miller discusses his new memoir, 'The Hours are Long But the Pay is Low'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Bloodshot Records co-founder and former owner Rob Miller about his memoir, "The Hours Are Long But The Pay Is Low."
Copyright 2025 NPR
