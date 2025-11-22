2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's cordial meeting

By Franco Ordoñez
Published November 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM EST

President Trump had a rather chummy meeting with the New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House Friday after weeks of heated rhetoric,

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez