Zelenskyy suggests that Ukraine's relationship with U.S. is at risk over peace deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country must choose between "dignity" and U.S. support as peace deal deadline looms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country must choose between "dignity" and U.S. support as peace deal deadline looms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate