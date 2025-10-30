In 'Morbidly Curious,' a psychologist explores the human draw to ghosts and gore
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with psychologist Coltan Scrivner about his book Morbidly Curious: A Scientist Explains Why We Can't Look Away.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with psychologist Coltan Scrivner about his book Morbidly Curious: A Scientist Explains Why We Can't Look Away.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate