Illinois' governor weighs in on efforts to deploy the national guard in Chicago
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker about President Trump's efforts to deploy the national guard in Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker about President Trump's efforts to deploy the national guard in Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate