How U.S. attorney's office firings are upending the prosecution of former FBI director Comey

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

A series of firings and resignations is upending the U.S. attorney’s office’s prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. Two longtime prosecutors for the Eastern District of Virginia were fired this week, according to lawyers inside the office who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously.

Washington Post reporter Salvador Rizzo joins us to discuss.

Here & Now Newsroom