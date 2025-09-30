South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson talks about the possibility of a government shutdown
NPR speaks with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., about the impasse over the budget and the possibility of a government shutdown Wednesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR speaks with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., about the impasse over the budget and the possibility of a government shutdown Wednesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate