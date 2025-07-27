The fascinating career of Ichiro Suzuki

2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
By Jeffrey Pierre,
Scott DetrowGabriel J. Sánchez
Published July 27, 2025

Ichiro Suzuki has just been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Shannon Drayer about one of the most fascinating careers in Major League Baseball history.

Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.