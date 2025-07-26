2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
(NPR Story) Congress rolls back public media funding

What it's like to cover the aftermath of deadly flooding?

By Scott Detrow,
Kira WakeamSergio Martínez-BeltránKat Lonsdorf
Published July 26, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT

In our latest Reporter's Notebook conversation, we explore what it's like to report on the aftermath of deadly flooding and how it impacts the people who survive.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Kira Wakeam
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf