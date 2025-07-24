Texans who live in RVs grapple with losing homes, but it's the loss of community that hurts most
Dozens of RV parks settled along the Guadalupe River that were destroyed by the Independence Day floods are still waiting to hear if FEMA will provide relief assistance to rebuilt their campers and mobile homes. This region is a favorite for people who have chosen to live near a river and surrounded by nature. As clean up intensifies, some relay on their neighbors. "We're here to help each other," said one of the local residents.
Copyright 2025 NPR