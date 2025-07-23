What does PEPFAR's future look like?
When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds for public media and foreign aid, just one program was spared: the U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative, or PEPFAR.
Copyright 2025 NPR
When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds for public media and foreign aid, just one program was spared: the U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative, or PEPFAR.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate