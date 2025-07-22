These teenagers made a mind-controlled prosthetic leg for their friend

/ Chanyoung Kim, Samuel Skotnikov, and Eeshaan Prashanth, winners of the 2025 Gordon E. Moore Award at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. (Courtesy of Chris Ayers Photography and the Society for Science)

Three high schoolers from Flower Mound, Texas, won a $50,000 scholarship at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for designing and creating a mind-controlled robotic prosthetic leg for one of their friends.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Samuel Skotnikov, one of the team members who designed and made the leg, and Aiden Ballinger, his friend for whom they made the leg.

