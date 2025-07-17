Clergy grapple with the ethics of using AI to write sermons
How would you feel if you found out that the sermon at your church was written by artificial intelligence? What does it means when the word of God comes from a chatbot?
Copyright 2025 NPR
How would you feel if you found out that the sermon at your church was written by artificial intelligence? What does it means when the word of God comes from a chatbot?
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate